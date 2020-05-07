STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka rolls back decision to stop migrant specials, will run over 100 trains to 9 states

An official communication has been sent to the nine states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in this regard.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants who were stranded in Bengaluru arrive at Danapur Railway Station via Special train, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna

Migrants who were stranded in Bengaluru arrive at Danapur Railway Station via Special train, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Buckling under the collective pressure from irate migrant workers, opposition leaders and citizen activists to roll back its decision to stop running the Shramik special trains from Wednesday, a stung Karnataka government on Thursday decided to run 100-plus trains to nine states from May 8 to May 15. It is still being decided whether to restart the operations on Friday or Saturday as two of the states have already given consent for the move.

A high-level meet took place on Thursday morning in this connection, with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and the Divisional Railway Manager taking part. It was decided to go ahead with running the special trains.

Manjunath Prasad, Nodal Officer for Migrants, Karnataka told The New Indian Express, “As per the directions of the government, I have written to different state governments today seeking their consent to operate the trains.” An official communication has been sent to the nine states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in this regard. The trains will be used for transportation of stranded migrant labourers, tourists, students, pilgrims and others.

The letter proposes running of 16 trains each to Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the eight-day period with two trains being run every day. One train would be run daily to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In the case of Manipur and Tripura, one train will be run each day from May 8 till all the stranded persons are transported, the letter states.

Madhya Pradesh has given its consent to run all the eight trains. Bihar had already given its consent to run 8 out of 16 special trains there. The permission had been obtained earlier when the government suddenly decided on Tuesday night to pull the plug on operating special trains. This followed a meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held with top representatives of the construction industry and trade bodies. The 'building mafia' in the state and its alleged hold over the government came in for much criticism.  

In the three days from May 3 to May 5 when special trains were operated, a total of 8,586 passengers, mostly migrant workers, were transported to Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha with almost 1,200 passengers in each train. The decision to stop running the trains was taken on the night of May 5 even as the Railways was gearing up to run 10 to 15 special trains to Bihar continuously from May 6 to 10. This caused massive outrage among migrants, particularly the vast number of workers from Bihar, employed in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant workers Migrant trains Karnataka
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sillu
    Send them away.. give jobs to Kannadigas and karanataka people returning from other states
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp