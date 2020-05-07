STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stranded Karnataka migrant workers in Goa to reach homes soon

Apart from primary health check-up, a thorough audit of their documents would be also made before being allowed to enter Karnataka, an official said.

Migrant workers from Goa, who arrived on foot at Honnihal village near Belagavi on Saturday, receive food packets from villagers. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Stranded over a period of about 45 days in Goa owing to the abrupt lockdown, a large number of Kannadigas all set to return home at long last. The Belagavi district administration has made elaborate arrangements on Karnataka-Goa border to receive all the migrants to the state.

At Kanakumbi on the border, a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) post has been set up to streamline the process of migration of all from Goa to Karnataka. Sources said that Kannadigas from Goa have already started arriving at the border where four stalls have been set up and about 250 personnel have been deployed in order to scrutinise the migrants and their documents.

Apart from primary health check-up, a thorough audit of their documents would be also made before being allowed to enter Karnataka, an official said. Though there is no official communication from Goan authorities regarding the number of migrants coming back to Karnataka, they are expected in large numbers, he added.

Sources said that about 20,000 Kannadigas have registered their names with Goan authorities to return back to their native. "After the scrutiny and health check-up, groups would be formed and a nodal officer would be sent along with them to the desired destination. Authorities are also mulling at making transport arrangements if required, ” sources added.

Meanwhile, Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar accompanied by MLA Satish Jarkiholi and senior officials also paid a visit to the SOP centre to oversee the arrangements.

