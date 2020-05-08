STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: 50 days on, family hopeful body of Hubbali techie will be flown down from London

The parents of an IT professional from Hubballi, who committed suicide 50 days ago in London, decided to conduct funeral in Hubballi itself.

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown, at Abu Dhabi airport in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The family members of an IT professional from Hubballi, who ended his life 50 days ago in London, are waiting to bring the body back to the city. The central government's decision to evacuate all those Indians stranded in various countries has come as ray of hope for the family.

The deceased's wife, kid and brother in law are in London along with the body and aged parents are in Hubballi. On March 13, 2020, he committed suicide in London. The aged parents want to see their son’s face for the last time. Therefore it was decided to conduct funeral in Hubballi itself. 

Due to lockdown that was imposed in India and the United Kingdom after coronavirus pandemic, international flight services in India and even UK were completely stopped. Therefore, the body remained there only even after 50 days. The families in Hubballi and London are spending each day in the pool of tears. They are speechless. 

He had completed engineering in Information Science from BVB College in 2005. He worked with Wipro and other companies and in 2011 he shifted to UK and settled there from the last 9 years. Recently after the COVID-19 outbreak in UK, he committed suicide for personal reasons.

The family members and many forums in UK have contacted Indian embassy in UK and Indian external affairs ministry to shift the body to India. Following the pandemic, India suspended domestic and international air services in the country. Even in UK also lockdown period kept on extending for few more weeks. Therefore all efforts made by the family members in India, UK, and forums went in vain.

The recent decision of the Indian government to evacuate stranded people from various countries has brought ray of hope in the faces of the deceased family members. India has decided to operate six special flights to UK to evacuate between May 7 and 12. There are about 1,750 Indians stranded in UK. In that special flight the body of Patil is expected to bring to Bengaluru and then Hubballi.

The family members and forums in UK are in contact with the Indian Embassy which assured of shifting the body.

