Mass group testing can detect super spreaders in Karnataka

Chethana Belagere

BENGALURU: With the virus silently spreading its tentacles through the community, and the health authorities tracking down 13 ‘super spreaders’ in Karnataka, it is coming to light that such people spread the infection to others but could remain asymptomatic. It is only when the person’s contacts show symptoms, or their health deteriorates, that the spread comes to light.

While there is no strict medical definition for a ‘super spreader’, it usually refers to a person who is infected by a virus or disease and subsequently spreads it to a significantly higher number of people than some other infected person. Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu explained, “He or she catches a virus, but may not know about it at that point of time.

As carriers, they each infect people in close proximity. A super spreader also catches the virus or infection, much like everyone else, but unknowingly spreads it to an average of eight people immediately, as against 2.6 people that someone else would. If, like the coronavirus, the infection stays in the body for up to 14 days before showing symptoms, the spread can continue further.” Another senior epidemiologist said that in cases like the coronavirus, it is important to use mass group testing, which is not done in many cases due to shortage of testing kits and facilities.

Renowned virologist Dr Jacob John, who retired as professor from Christian Medical College, Vellore, said, “I propose a new strategy for early detection of ‘super spreaders’ with reasonable number of RTPCR tests, which can dramatically mitigate development of the COVID-19 pandemic and even turn it endemic.” Medical experts also point out that other factors like close contact in hospitals, ineffective mechanisms for infection control and poor hygiene can also increase the chances of superspreading events.