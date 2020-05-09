STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Watering holes get 9-day window to clear stocks

These outlets have not been allowed to lift fresh stocks from the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

liquor store, Kerala liquor store

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By BALA CHAUHAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After allowing the opening of retail liquor stores from May 4, the State Government has allowed all pubs, bars, clubs, board and lodging facilities and Metro Cash & Carry stores to clear their stocks for takeaways on Maximum Retail Price (MRP) only between May 9 and May 17. Wine boutiques can reopen as well for parcel sales. In an order issued on Friday by the Excise Commissioner, pubs and bars (CL9 licence), clubs (CL4), board and lodging (CL7) and Metro stores have been asked to make use of the nine-day window to clear their alcohol stocks only for parcels on MRP.

These outlets have not been allowed to lift fresh stocks from the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited. The order does not also address the fate of thousands of litres of keg beer, bought in bulk by all watering holes much ahead of the lockdown, and will now have to be destroyed because of the time-lapse and high temperatures. There has, however, been a mixed response to the government order by the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry. Some of its members have welcomed the move.

Govt order like a double-edged sword, say pub owners

“This is positive step towards getting some financial liquidity for the sector and also the permission to sell food online during the said period,” said Amit Roy of ‘Watsons’, a popular chain of pubs, and Anirudh Kheny of ‘1Q1’, a casual dining and bar. They said the F&B industry had requested the government to allow them to start online food delivery business, but because of their liquor licence, there was an issue. “We had bought keg beer in bulk much ahead of March 30 because there was an incentive from the beer manufacturers to pick up more stocks before the price revision from April 1.

A small pub will normally stock minimum five to six kegs and a bigger place would stock up 20 to 30 kegs. Each keg is around Rs 6,000. What do we do with those stocks?” asked Amit. He added, “The government order is like a doubleedged sword. It has given us an opportunity to get some cash flow and access to our places to take stock and get some online food delivery orders, but there are so many other costs involved.” The owner of a lounge bar said, “Beer has expiry date. I would rather distribute the beer amongst friends than open the place for such a short window. It is not cost-effective.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp