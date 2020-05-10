STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In biggest-ever spike, Karnataka records 53 new cases; state tally 847

The state also reported its 31st death after the reports of 56-year-old woman, who passed away on May 7, showed that she was COVID positive.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 53 new coronavirus case, which is a new record, there appears to be no sign of the curve flattening in Karnataka. The total number of cases on Sunday increased to 847. The state also reported its 31st death after the reports of 56-year-old woman, who passed away on May 7, showed that she was COVID positive. The resident of Hennur was admitted to a private hospital on May 4, shifted on May 6 with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Her sample was sent on the same day. 

She died on May 7 after which the report showed positive on May 9.

Belagavi is the worst-hit district after it reported 22 cases in a single day. All the cases from the district have a travel history to Ajmer in Rajasthan. 

Belagavi is the worst hit by the pandemic today with 22 cases from here alone. All of the cases from Belagavi had a travel history to Ajmer in Rajasthan. 

The second highest number of cases from today were in Bagalkot and Shivamogga districts, each recording 8 cases each. 

While the patients from Bagalkot also had a travel history to Ajmer, Shivamogga, which saw the coronavirus for the first time, had patients who had travelled to Ahmedabad. 

Seven cases were reported from Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada where in all of them were primary or secondary contacts of patient no. 659. 

A 29-year-old man from Padarayanapura area in Bengaluru tested positive. Another 60-year-old man from Bengaluru tested positive with Influenza Like Illness symptoms.

A 30-year-old male resident of Kamalapura, Kalaburagi tested positive after travelling to Maharashtra. 

A 72-year-old male contact of patient 604 also tested positive from Kamalapura. A 35-year-old male from Afzalpura, Kalaburagi tested positive with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. 

A lone case of a 22-year-old male who was the contact of patient  no. 790 was reported from Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district. 

