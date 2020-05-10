STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Migrants leave, but hope to return

Lawmaker helps bring back Kannadigas from Goa

Published: 10th May 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait for confirmation from the authorities about their journey home, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Pandarinath B

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The stranded migrant workers at the Goa-Karnataka border heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday after the Goa Government agreed to allow them to travel to their hometowns. This follows Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s talks with Goa after A S Patil Nadahalli, MLA, apprised him of the situation.

Earlier, Nadahalli rushed to the Chorla border in Goa where at least 300 migrants from Vijayapura district were stranded after the officials refused to allow them to cross the Goa-Karnataka border. When his efforts to persuade the Goan officials on the issue did not yield any result, he brought it to the notice of Yediyurappa, who held talks with the top officials of Goa. 

As the district administrations of Belagavi and Vijayapura learnt about Goa giving permission, the officials of the respective districts arrived at the Khanapur checkpost. Meanwhile, the migrant workers were helped to fill an online application at the check-post seeking permission for the inter-state travel.

The district administration of Belagavi immediately approved all the applications of the migrants and permitted them to travel their hometowns after mandatory medical checkup. The authorities arranged as many as 10 buses to ferry the migrant workers to their hometowns. 

Speaking to TNSE, Nadahalli said, “After the talks, we succeeded in bringing back over 300 migrants to their hometowns. We have instructed everyone to be under mandatory home quarantine for the next two weeks. We assure them that the state government is with the people and efforts are underway to bring back all the migrants of the state residing in other states

Govt supplies 5K food packets to migrants 
The state government has a food distribution system in place wherein 5,000 food packets are handed over to migrants boarding trains. “It is a round-the-clock operation undertaken by the labour department, Railways, police and NGOs,” said a state government official. Mercy Mission, a group of NGOs, is ensuring the meals are prepared in Basavangudi,” he said. ENS

State writes to Himachal, Guj govts 
Bengaluru: The Karnataka state government has written to state governments of both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh seeking their consent to run migrant special trains to their states, said a senior state government official. The state had earlier written to nine other state governments in connection with the same, he added.ENS

Kerala docs, nurses fly to UAE to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Kochi: A  team of doctors and nurses from the state has flown to the UAE to help that country fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The UAE government had requested the Indian government to send medics and health workers to bolster efforts to counter the spread of pandemic and the Centre promptly granted permission. Following the green light, a team of 88 health workers, including 38 from Kerala, left to UAE on Saturday.  Among the hospital group, Aster DM Healthcare was the first to respond to the UAE’s request. Most of the 88 healthcare professionals that undertook the mission are from the group. The batch also includes healthcare professionals employed in the UAE.ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Goa-Karnataka border
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp