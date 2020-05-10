STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panic as 2 positives from Andhra risk 25 in Kolar

Twenty-five people, including a shopowner at Kolar APMC, his employees and a tea shop worker, were quarantined on Saturday on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Twenty-five people, including a shopowner at Kolar APMC, his employees and a tea shop worker, were quarantined on Saturday on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama. They are contacts of two people from the neighbouring town of V Kota in Andhra Pradesh who tested positive three days ago.

Before they were tested positive, the two had reportedly travelled to the Kolar APMC yard to purchase tomatoes and came in contact with around 25 people.The district team identified the 25 contacts and quarantined them immediately. The two positive people also reportedly spent some time in Mulbagal while going back to V. Kota and that is being investigated.

Tested -ve in Gujarat, Tablighis test +ve now
Tumakuru: Four people, including three Tablighi Jamaat members who returned from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, were tested Covid-19 positive, taking the total number of infected people in Tumakuru district to 11. Though they were treated and tested negative in Gujarat, P792, P793, and P794 tested positive on Saturday. 

