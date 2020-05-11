STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Coronavirus testing rate slides, samples pile up in Karnataka

After a high of 5,168 on May 3, number of tests hover between 4,200 and 4,900; Results awaited for 8,119 tests

Published: 11th May 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On May 3, last Sunday, Karnataka registered the highest number of samples tested in a single day at 5,168. But through the week, the numbers have not gone anywhere close to that mark, except on Saturday (May 9), when it stood at 5,017. Otherwise, the number of samples tested has hovered between 4,200 and 4,900, breaking Karnataka’s pattern of steadily increasing the number of tests since April 1.

The state government started testing secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients to check the virus spread, leading to an increase in the number of tests as well as cases. While cases show a consistent spike, testing has seen a slight downward curve. Also, the number of samples awaiting results is piling up. The State COVID-19 war room daily analysis for May 10 revealed that results of 8,119 samples were still to come out as on Saturday.

From March 15 when 832 samples were tested, it took Karnataka 31 days to reach 1,518 tests on April 16 — nearly double the number of samples tested. But it took the state only eight days to further double it to 3,836 on April 24.

Ever since, Karnataka has steadily increased the number of samples tested per day to its highest of 5,168 on May 3 —with an exception of April 27 when only 2,721 samples were tested. But since May 3, the numbers have seen a slight but steady decline.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu tested 13,367 samples, while its total samples tested so far stands at 2,43,037. Andhra Pradesh has so far tested 1,73,735. As per that state’s 10 am bulletin on May 10, it had tested 8,666 samples in the last 24 hours. Details of samples tested in Telangana were not available. Kerala, as per the bulletin on May 10, has so far tested 41,279 samples.

Karnataka, however, has tested 1,07,311 samples till date with a positivity rate of 1/100 tests, in line with Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka’s testing rate as on May 10 stands at 1,687 per million population as against Andhra Pradesh’s 3,330 or Tamil Nadu’s 2,423. But it fares better than Telangana’s 551 per million population or Kerala’s 1,012. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp