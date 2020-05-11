COVID-19: Flight from London carrying Indians stuck abroad to land in Bengaluru today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air India has decided to run six repatriation flights from different countries to Bengaluru.



The first flight from London, which had a delayed departure of 11.28 am (local time) is expected to reach Kempegowda International Airport on Monday.

A total of 326 passengers are on board AI162 flight that is on its way from London Heathrow International Airport, an official said. “After a halt at New Delhi, a domestic flight will ferry the passengers till KIA,”

he added.

Sources said a flight from San Francisco, and two each from Jeddah and Singapore, will reach Bengaluru between May 11 and May 15. All passengers will undergo a screening at two levels to check for covid-related symptoms.