Hassan no longer in green zone as five including two kids test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hassan district is no longer in the green zone as five people including four from the same family with a travel history to Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Confirming the cases at a press conference here, deputy commissioner R Girish said they included a couple, their children aged 7 and 4 and one of their relatives. He said the family was institutional quarantined immediately after they entered Channarayapatna in two vehicles with Maharashtra registration on May 10.

The COVID-19 task force committee is tracing their travel history and primary and secondary contacts. The patients have been shifted to the COVID-19 hospital in Hassan. District authorities will take a decision on sealing the village. The children had reportedly visited other houses and played with the kids there.

Girish said the timings of commercial establishments and other services will remain the same in the district but new rules may be framed after a discussion with the minister in charge of the district.

He added that people entering Hassan district will be institutionally quarantined for 14 days. The DC said that 419 people have been institutionally quarantined in the district so far.