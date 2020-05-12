Karnataka forms task force to attract investment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investment Promotion Task Force to identify sectors can attract investments to the state from businesses with plans to move out of other countries post the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the order, a committee headed by Chief Secretary of Karnataka will formulate a special incentive package and also help facilitate such relocation to attract investments from companies.



The committee will also identify key infrastructure projects that need to be undertaken or expedited to attract investments, such as a dedicated industrial township.

The committee will also identify measures to fast-track clearances to promote investment.



Members of the committee will include the additional chief secretary of the finance department, the principal secretary and director for commerce and industries, principal secretary for MSME and mines, the commissioner for commercial taxes, commissioner for industrial development.



It will also have two nominees from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), two from the Korea Chamber of Commerce and two nominees from the Indo American Chamber of Commerce and from other industry organizations.