STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CET exams on July 30, 31: Higher education minister

While the new dates were supposed to be announced after the end of lockdown, the minister went ahead with the announcement of the dates.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)- 2020 will be held on July 30 and 31, minister of Higher Education C N Ashwathnarayan announced on Wednesday.

The examination was earlier scheduled for April 22-24, but was disrupted due to the nationwide lockdown.

While the new dates were supposed to be announced after the end of lockdown, the minister went ahead with the announcement of the dates.

Recently, the Karnataka Examination Authority extended the deadline for applications to May 18 through the link on the website kea.kar.nic.in

The Minister said KCET will help students planning for admission into engineering colleges across the state which have about 62,000 seats.

He also said engineering aspirants are making good use of government's free coaching portal GetCETGo which was recently launched to help students prepare for the competitive examination. All applications for KCET have access to the app that also has test modules apart from online coaching, Ashwathnarayan said, adding that the platform already has 76,000 users and got 2,45,402 views on Youtube.

The education department is expecting an increase in the usage of the app as the tentative dates for the KCET has been announced, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET lockdown engineering courses C N Ashwathnarayan
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp