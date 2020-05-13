Karnataka CET exams on July 30, 31: Higher education minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)- 2020 will be held on July 30 and 31, minister of Higher Education C N Ashwathnarayan announced on Wednesday.

The examination was earlier scheduled for April 22-24, but was disrupted due to the nationwide lockdown.

While the new dates were supposed to be announced after the end of lockdown, the minister went ahead with the announcement of the dates.

Recently, the Karnataka Examination Authority extended the deadline for applications to May 18 through the link on the website kea.kar.nic.in

The Minister said KCET will help students planning for admission into engineering colleges across the state which have about 62,000 seats.

He also said engineering aspirants are making good use of government's free coaching portal GetCETGo which was recently launched to help students prepare for the competitive examination. All applications for KCET have access to the app that also has test modules apart from online coaching, Ashwathnarayan said, adding that the platform already has 76,000 users and got 2,45,402 views on Youtube.

The education department is expecting an increase in the usage of the app as the tentative dates for the KCET has been announced, the minister said.