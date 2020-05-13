STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC again asks for details of passes for Nikhil’s wedding

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna said that if there is no proper information on this, it requires an inquiry.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot with Revathi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government why it was hesitating to provide details of the number of vehicle passes given for the marriage of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM H D Kumaraswamy.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna said that if there is no proper information on this, it requires an inquiry. The bench made this observation orally after going through the written submission made by the state government with regard to the directions issued by the court. 

The state government stated that the DC of Ramanagar ought to have specified the number of guests permitted to attend the event. However, in the next sentence, the state government defended the DC by saying that this had happened as there was no specific prohibition on the number of guests in the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

The bench said the state cannot act like a private litigant by saying that guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs did not mention the number of persons . Therefore, the state should give details of vehicle passes granted for the marriage, it said.

Physical filing of cases from May 13-15
The High Court’s principal bench in Bengaluru will permit physical filing of new cases on a pilot basis from 11 am between May 13 and 15.  Advocates, parties-in-person or advocates’ clerks will have to apply for appointment through e-mail (hck-filing@hck.gov.in) for filing of matters on these dates. 

