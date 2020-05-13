STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Muslim youths come to Hindu family's rescue, help with funeral in sealed containment zone

"As we knew they were in distress, we treated them as our family. Moreover, Manjunath used to supply milk to our children for years and had been on good terms with us," said Mohammed Khalid

Published: 13th May 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

The youths who helped the deceased's family in Tumakuru

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: When 60-year-old H S Narayana Rao died a sudden death at the sealed Zone-II here in the wee hours of Tuesday, his impoverished family of four, including his wife, two sons and a daughter, struggled to come to terms with the loss.

But a team of Muslim youths came to their rescue by presenting them Rs 5,000 to boost their morale and helping with the funeral arrangements.

As no relative could enter the zone, these youths shouldered the responsibility by turning into the bereaved family's temporary kin.

Although they too could not go outside the zone, they ensured that all the materials including flowers were brought through the area corporator, Nayaz Ahmed. With the help of the incident commander of the zone appointed by the administration, they got the hearse at the deceased person's place. Finally, the body was cremated with a few relatives taking part.

Since Rao was staying in the containment zone, his sample had been collected but it tested negative for COVID-19 four days ago.

Living in a rented house at the LIG area of KHB colony, the deceased had lost one of his limbs to diabetes. His 36-year-old son Puneeth had inherited his tailoring job but his earnings had dwindled. His other son Manjunath used to deliver milk at doorsteps but had stopped after the area was sealed. The daughter is studying in SSLC.

"As we knew they were in distress, we treated them as our family. Moreover, Manjunath used to supply milk to our children for years and had been on good terms with us," said Mohammed Khalid, a resident.

His friends Imran, Tippu, Sheru, Sharuq, Thofiq, Saad, Khatib and Mansoor joined hands with him to help the family in their time of need.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tumakuru Containment zone
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp