Record spike again: Karnataka registers 63 cases in single day

Tally goes up to 925; in reversing trend,active cases higher than recoveries

Published: 13th May 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:33 AM

A health worker conducts thermal scanning of a police officer stationed at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded the highest single-day spike on Tuesday with 63 Covid-positive cases and the tally reached 925, including 31 deaths, 433 discharges and one non-Covid death. Till Monday, discharges were higher than active cases.

But on Tuesday, the trend reversed with 460 active cases and 433 discharges. Still, the state’s positive rate stood at only 1%. “Karnataka’s positivity rate of 1% is one of the lowest in the entire world - there is only 1 positive case for every 100 tests done. In fact, Karnataka’s average daily growth of 5% is lowest among top 10 countries of the world and it is 11.8% for overall India,” tweeted Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

As far as the number of positives, the maximum of 15 cases were reported from Bagalkot, followed by Davanagere with 12 cases and Dharwad, nine cases. All these patients had a travel history to Ahmedabad. Two positive patients in Yadgir too had travelled to the Gujarat capital. In Bagalkot, one of the patients had a history of Influenza-like Illness (ILI). In Hassan, all the five positive patients came from Mumbai, while in Kolar, which reported five cases, two patients had travelled to Odisha and one to Chennai, while contact tracing of two others is being done.

Bengaluru Urban had four positive cases with three being contacts of patients in Padrayanapura containment zone. Contact tracing of one person is on. Dakshina Kannada reported two cases, both contacts of a single patient (P507). Gadag reported three cases, two being contacts of one Patient (P514) and the other with a travel history to Ahmedabad. In Bidar, there were two cases, who were contacts of containment zone patients. Ballari, Chikkaballapur and Kalaburagi had one case reach.

The expert committee, headed by Dr Sudarshan, decided that if reports of Covid-19 patients are inconclusive, they should be kept in isolation wards until their repeat tests are done and results are out. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is the Covid spokesman for the state government, said that if there is a death of an unknown Covid patient, the autopsy will be conducted as per guidelines.

DEPT OF AYUSH DEVELOPS IMMUNITY-BOOSTER
The Department of Ayush, Government of Karnataka, released ‘Ayush Kwath’, an alternative medicine, that boosts immunity. This is being administered to people falling under different categories — general, quarantined, foreign returnees and highrisk individuals. The product is manufactured at the government pharmacy in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

TAGS
Karnataka  COVID 19
Coronavirus
