STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sugar factories told to follow Covid-19 protocol

Mills have been given permission conditionally to function

Published: 13th May 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Shivakumar K
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the state government relaxing lockdown norms and permitting functioning of sugar factories, officials from the district administration visited the sugar factories and directed the management to follow the advisory on social  distancing and screening of employees. As the district administration has given conditional functioning of the sugar factory, Chamarajnagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi visited Banni Amman sugar factory near Kunthur. 

The permission was granted in the interest of the sugar cane growers in the region, which will ease the burden of the cane growers. He took note of the sugar production, its quantity, deployment of employees while maintaining  social distancing and procurement of sugar cane from farmers. 

He also took note of soaps,  and sanitisers used in the factory, and directed that employees be compulsorily be screened daily, and if needed be taken for a health check-up. Ravi said that top priority should be given to safety of employees and social distancing should be maintained inside the factory premises.

He said that the factory should start the process for procurement and crushing as per the calendar, to protect the interest of sugar cane growers. Sugar factory vice president Sharavana said that they will go by the directions of the government and have always responded to the needs of the cane growers. Ravi made a surprise visit to Jaggery units in Ambale in Yalandur taluk and Kagalawadi and directed them to maintain hygiene and social distancing during the production work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp