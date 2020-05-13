Sugar factories told to follow Covid-19 protocol

Shivakumar K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the state government relaxing lockdown norms and permitting functioning of sugar factories, officials from the district administration visited the sugar factories and directed the management to follow the advisory on social distancing and screening of employees. As the district administration has given conditional functioning of the sugar factory, Chamarajnagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi visited Banni Amman sugar factory near Kunthur.

The permission was granted in the interest of the sugar cane growers in the region, which will ease the burden of the cane growers. He took note of the sugar production, its quantity, deployment of employees while maintaining social distancing and procurement of sugar cane from farmers.

He also took note of soaps, and sanitisers used in the factory, and directed that employees be compulsorily be screened daily, and if needed be taken for a health check-up. Ravi said that top priority should be given to safety of employees and social distancing should be maintained inside the factory premises.

He said that the factory should start the process for procurement and crushing as per the calendar, to protect the interest of sugar cane growers. Sugar factory vice president Sharavana said that they will go by the directions of the government and have always responded to the needs of the cane growers. Ravi made a surprise visit to Jaggery units in Ambale in Yalandur taluk and Kagalawadi and directed them to maintain hygiene and social distancing during the production work.