STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Lockdown rules no bar as police throw big party for officer's promotion in Karnataka

The felicitation was also followed by a 'party' for the local VIPs and the police personnel in and around including the Cheluru, Huliyaru, Tavarekere among other stations.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

The PSI Nirmala V and her husband being felicitated at Pattanayakanahalli Police station premises in Sira taluk on Wednesday evening.

The PSI Nirmala V and her husband being felicitated at Pattanayakanahalli Police station premises in Sira taluk on Wednesday evening.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A grand felicitation organized for two police personnel promoted recently received flak from the public in general as it allegedly involved raising funds to arrange the same from different sources at Pattanayakanahalli in Sira taluk.

The incumbent PSI Nirmala V was promoted as CPI and deputed as in charge of Sira town circle. While an ASI Dhruvachari of Nonavinakere was posted as PSI in charge of Pattanayakanahalli.

On Wednesday evening, a grand function was held at which Nirmala and her husband who is a school teacher along with the PSI were felicitated in a big manner. A huge pandal was laid, food including non-vegetarian meals and beverages were also arranged.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The felicitation was also followed by a 'party' for the local VIPs and the police personnel in and around including the Cheluru, Huliyaru, Tavarekere among other stations, sources informed TNIE.

The DySP Kumarappa had taken up the initiative to arrange the event, many claimed

"The police who had been beating up the public for gathering have themselves broke the rules. The PSI Nirmala had even beat up the residents at Seegalahalli village when they were performing pooja at a Vinayaka temple a month ago," criticized a resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus lockdown Karnataka Police Tumaluru
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • l.s mohandoss
    In Karnataka police are above law
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp