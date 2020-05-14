COVID-19: Lockdown rules no bar as police throw big party for officer's promotion in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A grand felicitation organized for two police personnel promoted recently received flak from the public in general as it allegedly involved raising funds to arrange the same from different sources at Pattanayakanahalli in Sira taluk.

The incumbent PSI Nirmala V was promoted as CPI and deputed as in charge of Sira town circle. While an ASI Dhruvachari of Nonavinakere was posted as PSI in charge of Pattanayakanahalli.

On Wednesday evening, a grand function was held at which Nirmala and her husband who is a school teacher along with the PSI were felicitated in a big manner. A huge pandal was laid, food including non-vegetarian meals and beverages were also arranged.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The felicitation was also followed by a 'party' for the local VIPs and the police personnel in and around including the Cheluru, Huliyaru, Tavarekere among other stations, sources informed TNIE.

The DySP Kumarappa had taken up the initiative to arrange the event, many claimed

"The police who had been beating up the public for gathering have themselves broke the rules. The PSI Nirmala had even beat up the residents at Seegalahalli village when they were performing pooja at a Vinayaka temple a month ago," criticized a resident.