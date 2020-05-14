STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka COVID-19 toll now 35 with two more deaths, cases in state surge to 981

Five of the new cases are from Bengaluru's Padarayanapura area. Three of them are minors including an eight-year-old boy and two 10-year-old boys.

Published: 14th May 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts thermal scanning of a police officer stationed at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With two fresh deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Thursday morning, the toll in Karnataka has reached 35. One of them was an 80-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada who was admitted to a private hospital with a stroke. On confirmation of COVID-19, she was shifted to the ICU of a government hospital. She died on Thursday due to septic shock.

The second deceased is a 60-year-old man who was a resident of Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh. He was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru with severe pneumonia, respiratory distress, hypotension and diabetes. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

22 new COVID-19 patients were also reported, bringing the state's total count to 981 as per the mid-day bulletin.

Five of these are from Bengaluru's Padarayanapura area. Three of them are minors including an eight-year-old boy and two 10-year-old boys. Four of the cases were contacts of one COVID-19 patient and the other case was a contact of another COVID-19 patient.

Mandya saw four patients contracting the virus after travelling to Mumbai. They include a 48-year-old female, 38-year-old male, 6-year-old male and 26-year-old male.

Gadag also saw four cases, with all the patients having a travel history to Ahmedabad. These comprise a 62-year-old male, 47-year-old male, 44-year-old male and 28-year-old male.

Bidar also registered four cases, of which one was a 45-year-old woman with a travel history to Mumbai. The remaining three were men living in a containment zone in Bidar.

Davanagere saw three cases, including a 40-year-old male contact of a COVID-19 patient, a 34-year-old male living in a containment zone and a 32-year-old male suffering from Influenza Like Illness.

Bagalkot saw one case of a 23-year-old male with a history of domestic travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp