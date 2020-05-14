Karnataka COVID-19 toll now 35 with two more deaths, cases in state surge to 981

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With two fresh deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Thursday morning, the toll in Karnataka has reached 35. One of them was an 80-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada who was admitted to a private hospital with a stroke. On confirmation of COVID-19, she was shifted to the ICU of a government hospital. She died on Thursday due to septic shock.

The second deceased is a 60-year-old man who was a resident of Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh. He was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru with severe pneumonia, respiratory distress, hypotension and diabetes. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

22 new COVID-19 patients were also reported, bringing the state's total count to 981 as per the mid-day bulletin.

Five of these are from Bengaluru's Padarayanapura area. Three of them are minors including an eight-year-old boy and two 10-year-old boys. Four of the cases were contacts of one COVID-19 patient and the other case was a contact of another COVID-19 patient.

Mandya saw four patients contracting the virus after travelling to Mumbai. They include a 48-year-old female, 38-year-old male, 6-year-old male and 26-year-old male.

Gadag also saw four cases, with all the patients having a travel history to Ahmedabad. These comprise a 62-year-old male, 47-year-old male, 44-year-old male and 28-year-old male.

Bidar also registered four cases, of which one was a 45-year-old woman with a travel history to Mumbai. The remaining three were men living in a containment zone in Bidar.

Davanagere saw three cases, including a 40-year-old male contact of a COVID-19 patient, a 34-year-old male living in a containment zone and a 32-year-old male suffering from Influenza Like Illness.

Bagalkot saw one case of a 23-year-old male with a history of domestic travel.