Karnataka COVID-19 toll now 35 with two more deaths, cases in state surge to 981
Five of the new cases are from Bengaluru's Padarayanapura area. Three of them are minors including an eight-year-old boy and two 10-year-old boys.
Published: 14th May 2020 03:09 PM | Last Updated: 14th May 2020 03:09 PM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: With two fresh deaths of COVID-19 patients reported on Thursday morning, the toll in Karnataka has reached 35. One of them was an 80-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada who was admitted to a private hospital with a stroke. On confirmation of COVID-19, she was shifted to the ICU of a government hospital. She died on Thursday due to septic shock.
The second deceased is a 60-year-old man who was a resident of Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh. He was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru with severe pneumonia, respiratory distress, hypotension and diabetes. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest.
22 new COVID-19 patients were also reported, bringing the state's total count to 981 as per the mid-day bulletin.
Five of these are from Bengaluru's Padarayanapura area. Three of them are minors including an eight-year-old boy and two 10-year-old boys. Four of the cases were contacts of one COVID-19 patient and the other case was a contact of another COVID-19 patient.
Mandya saw four patients contracting the virus after travelling to Mumbai. They include a 48-year-old female, 38-year-old male, 6-year-old male and 26-year-old male.
Gadag also saw four cases, with all the patients having a travel history to Ahmedabad. These comprise a 62-year-old male, 47-year-old male, 44-year-old male and 28-year-old male.
Bidar also registered four cases, of which one was a 45-year-old woman with a travel history to Mumbai. The remaining three were men living in a containment zone in Bidar.
Davanagere saw three cases, including a 40-year-old male contact of a COVID-19 patient, a 34-year-old male living in a containment zone and a 32-year-old male suffering from Influenza Like Illness.
Bagalkot saw one case of a 23-year-old male with a history of domestic travel.