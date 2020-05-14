STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka tally hits 960, highest number of positives from Bidar

As Karnataka’s corona count touched 960 on Wednesday, it was found that a large chunk of the 35 new cases were reported from containment zones.

Published: 14th May 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:16 AM

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant near a private hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Karnataka’s corona count touched 959 on Wednesday, it was found that a large chunk of the 34 new cases were reported from containment zones. Case in point is Bidar district, where all the 12 positives were contacts of people living in a containment zone already affected by coronavirus. The cases include three males, aged 17, 30, and 44, and nine females, aged 14, 15, 16, 19, 26, 31, 35 and 36 (2).

The state also witnessed two Covid deaths, taking the toll to 33. One was of a 60-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who was brought dead on Monday to a designated hospital, and later tested positive. He was living in a containment zone. The second was of a 58-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada who was suffering from tuberculosis meningitis with disseminated tuberculosis. She was earlier admitted at a private hospital on April 28 and later shifted to the ICU in a government hospital after Covid infection was confirmed. She passed away on May 13.

After Bidar, the highest number of seven cases were reported from Kalaburagi district, including the death. Two females, aged 14 and 38, and two males, aged 17 and 43, from Hassan tested positive after travelling to Mumbai. In Davanagere, two people, a 33-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy, tested positive. Both are contacts of P695. Uttara Kannada had a two-year-old girl testing positive, who was the contact of a 26-year-old man (P786) with a travel history to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Vijayapura saw two positive cases of a 30-year-old and 18-year-old men with a travel history to Mumbai. 

A 37-year-old nurse from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and working in the Covid ward also tested positive. A 24-year-old man, who had travelled to London and returned in the recent Air India flight, tested positive in Bengaluru. Ballari reported a single case of an 18-year-old woman affected by Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. In all, 18 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total to 451.

