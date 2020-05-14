Officials, cops can okay travel passes

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, some relief is in sight for migrants who have been unable to travel to their states.

The state nodal office on Tuesday issued an order empowering all senior police officers and top BBMP officials to allow migrants who have obtained passes from their destination states to travel home by trains.

The order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) and Nodal Officer for Migrants, N Manjunatha Prasad has permitted following officials to allow migrants to leave.

Bengaluru City: Commissioner of Police, assistant commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police; BBMP: Commissioner, assistant commissioners (ACs) and joint commissioners (JCs). In other districts, it will be deputy comissioners, assistant commissioners, superintendents of police and assistant SPs. In urban local bodies, the commissioner has the powers.

Over 5 lakh people have registered on the Seva Sindhu portal so far. But registration on the portal is not mandatory for migrants who have permits from destination states. There is confusion about the procedure as many have not been given train tickets despite registering 10 days ago when the first train started on May 3 from Bengaluru.

Prasad said migrants can be allowed to travel only if the nodal officers of the destination states have given permission for specific individuals. “Even though the destination state’s nodal officers have been given login id and passwords to approve the request of people who want to go to their state, we find there has been little movement in this regard”, he said.

Permissible categories of inter-state travellers

In case of death in family

In case of medical emergency or treatment for terminal illness

Pregnant women, senior citizens

Migrants who have been laid off

Students whose educational institutions, hostels are shut

Stranded tourists and pilgrims

Karnataka natives returning from abroad

Second regular AC train leaves to New Delhi

Bengaluru: The second AC special train to New Delhi left from Bengaluru at 8.30pm on Wednesday, an official release said. This will be a regular train until the lockdown is lifted. Downloading Aarogya Setu app was made mandatory for passengers. No abnormality was found in thermal screening of passengers, it said. Meanwhile, a one-way special train from New Delhi will reach KSR Railway Station at 6.40am on Thursday, the first since March 25.

SWR takes 8,965 migrants home

Bengaluru: A total of 8,965 migrants were transported by six Shramik Specials on Wednesday. The South Western Railway Zone has run 40 migrant special trains since May 3. Two trains each left for Uttar Pradesh (Gorakhpur) and Rajasthan (Udaipur and Jodhpur), and one train each to Bihar (Darbhanga) and Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior) from three stations in Karnataka on Wednesday. ENSFlight brings 146 from Singapore

Bengaluru: The second repatriation flight from Singapore reached Bengaluru at 9.51 pm on Wednesday with 146 passengers. The Air India flight was delayed by around two hours. The delay occurred at Bengaluru when the A320 aircraft left for Singapore, said an airport source. Flights from Jeddah and San Francisco are scheduled to land in the coming days.