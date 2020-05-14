STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spoilt rice distributed to migrant labourers in Mangaluru

The Labour Department had distributed the rice a few days ago when the migrant labourers were protesting requesting for transport to their hometowns.

Published: 14th May 2020 01:48 PM

'Rice' allegedly provided to migrants in Mangaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a shocking incident, the rice distributed to over 300 migrant labourers put up Jokatte here has been found spoilt and unfit for human consumption.

The Labour Department had distributed the rice a few days ago when the migrant labourers were protesting near MRPL requesting the authorities to arrange trains to return to their homes in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state president Muneer Katipalla said the 5 kilo rice bags were given away in an attempt to convince the protestors to withdraw the agitation. They were also told that transportation will be arranged for their return soon.

When the labourers opened the bags after returning to their rooms, they found it spoilt and threw it away. Muneer who visited the spot smelt a scam in the distribution of relief kits and demanded an inquiry into it and to take action against the guilty. He said the rice was spoilt to such an extent that it was unfit for even animals consumption.

Additional Deputy Commissioner MK Roopa denied distribution of spolit rice. "If you want, I will take you to the godown and show you. Around 500 bags are still there," she said.
 

