STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Three persons die of suffocation while stealing gold ore in defunct BGML sink in KGF

The BGML was closed on the 1st of March 2001 and several theft cases stealing golden ore in the defunct mill have been reported.

Published: 14th May 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KGF: Three persons died due to suffocation while reportedly stealing golden ore in the sink (closed mine) of Hankocks mine under Marikuppam Police limits in KGF reportedly in the late night of Wednesday.

According to KGF Superintendent of Police Sujeetha Salman, the bodies of Skanda (55) and Joseph (45) were pulled out from the sink with the help of fire personnel. The body of Santhosh @ Padayappa (24) could not be traced and it will be pulled out with the help of additional fire personnel, she said.

According to sources, a group of five persons reportedly hatched the plan to steal golden ore from the abandoned sink of Hankocks Shaft near Mysore Mines in KGF.

Sources said initially Skandha (55) and Joseph (45) entered the sink with the help of a rope and later another person entered.  It is said that the third person who entered shouted to pull him out as he could not go proceed due to suffocation and immediately the two members who were at the surface pulled him out.

He told that he could not proceed deeper as it was suffocating and also said he couldn't see Skanda and Joseph.

Immediately,  the three persons reportedly informed Skanda's son Santhosh @ Padayappa (25) who rushed to the spot and entered the sink to save his father. But he also didn't return back.

Out of fear that the three people who entered the sink might have died, the three at the surface informed the police, who rushed to the spot. Under the direct supervision of KGF Superintendent of Police Sujeetha Salman, the bodies of two people were pulled out.

On Thursday morning, the police attempted to trace the body of  Santosh with the help of borewell machine torchlight. Now they are planning to search for the body with the help of mine light.

The BGML was closed on the 1st of March 2001 and several theft cases stealing golden ore in the defunct mill have been reported. However, there haven't been any theft cases reported in the last few years

Sink- A sink is a closed mine which will be depth of several thousand feet. Several defunct sinks are filled with water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KGF gold stealing KGF
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp