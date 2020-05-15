STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 people who returned to Mangaluru in repatriation flight from Dubai test positive for COVID-19

Another nine persons are said to be 'border line' and their samples are being retested. 

Published: 15th May 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 11:03 AM

(Photo | PTI) | Image used for representational purpose only

By Vincent D'Souza
MANGALURU: Twenty persons who returned to Mangaluru in a repatriation flight from Dubai two days ago have tested positive for COVID-19. Another nine persons are said to be 'border line' and their samples are being retested. 

Reliable sources in the health department said the results of the throat swab test came on Thursday night. When contacted Dakshina Kannada DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayary, he neither confirmed nor denied it. 

Sources said many among those who tested positive are family members. Most of them are from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Before boarding the flight on Wednesday, the 168 passengers were subjected to rapid test in which all had turned negative. Rapid test which is anti-body based test is not reliable. They tested positive in the RTPCR test which was done after their arrival in city. 

Sources said the 20 patients have been shifted to Wenlock District Hospital from different hotels where they were quarantined. Of the 168 passengers, 38 were pregnant women. Others included terminally ill patients and senior citizens. 

