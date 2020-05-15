Family of five from Karnataka including pregnant woman stuck in Abu Dhabi, send SOS

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A family of five from Tumakuru including a seven months pregnant woman are stuck in Abu Dhabi, with all their efforts to reach out to the authorities having gone in vain.

Mechanical engineer Mohan Raj, his pregnant wife and two-year-old son from Sampige in Turuvekere taluk hoped that their ordeal would end soon as relief flights from Dubai have begun operating to various destinations in India.

They had applied to the Indian embassy to board a flight home but received no response at all. Mohan Raj's aged in-laws who had gone there to take care of their pregnant daughter also got stranded.

"The priority has been given to those in Dubai but like us seven other families in Abu Dhabi including three pregnant women have been stranded and some of their visas have also expired," Mohan Raj informed The New Indian Express.

He claimed that tweets to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the central minister D V Sadananda Gowda also did not fetch results.

"We are hoping to board the next flight which is slated to take off on May 17. We request the CM and the minister to help us as we are ready to land at either Bengaluru or Mangaluru," he appealed.