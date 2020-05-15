STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Family of five from Karnataka including pregnant woman stuck in Abu Dhabi, send SOS

Mechanical engineer Mohan Raj, his pregnant wife, two-year-old son and aged in-laws had applied to the Indian embassy to board a flight home but received no response at all

Published: 15th May 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mohan Raj with his family in Abu Dhabi

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A family of five from Tumakuru including a seven months pregnant woman are stuck in Abu Dhabi, with all their efforts to reach out to the authorities having gone in vain.

Mechanical engineer Mohan Raj, his pregnant wife and two-year-old son from Sampige in Turuvekere taluk hoped that their ordeal would end soon as relief flights from Dubai have begun operating to various destinations in India.

They had applied to the Indian embassy to board a flight home but received no response at all. Mohan Raj's aged in-laws who had gone there to take care of their pregnant daughter also got stranded.

"The priority has been given to those in Dubai but like us seven other families in Abu Dhabi including three pregnant women have been stranded and some of their visas have also expired," Mohan Raj informed The New Indian Express.

He claimed that tweets to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the central minister D V Sadananda Gowda also did not fetch results.

"We are hoping to board the next flight which is slated to take off on May 17. We request the CM and the minister to help us as we are ready to land at either Bengaluru or Mangaluru," he appealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tumakuru Abu Dhabi
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp