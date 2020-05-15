STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt announces cash incentives for COVID-19 warriors holding door-to-door surveys

Karnataka has witnessed more than three incidents of ASHA workers being attacked while carrying out their duties as COVID-19 warriors over the last two months.

Published: 15th May 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers, who are on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19, go on their daily rounds in Belagavi | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced his government's third set of relief measures for those helping in the fight against COVID-19 or hit by the lockdown.

In order to recognise and appreciate ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers -- who have been working 24/7 to conduct door-to-door fever surveys across the state -- the Karnataka government announced Rs 3000 incentive to each of them.

Karnataka has witnessed more than three incidents of ASHA workers being attacked while carrying out their duties as COVID-19 warriors over the last two months. The government had earlier announced that ASHA workers along with policemen will be given insurance for their services as frontline workers in containing the spread of COVID-19. Some 42,500 ASHA workers are set to benefit from the incentive.

Yediyurappa also announced a compensation of Rs 5000 to every maize farmer in the state who suffered losses due to the breakdown in the procurement process. "Rs 5000 will be given to each of the 10 lakh maize farmers in the state at a cost of Rs 500 crore," the Chief Minister said.

Friday's announcements are the third set of economic relief measures conceived by the state. Last week, measures at a cost of Rs 1610 crore were announced. On Thursday, compensation to power loom workers and horticulture farmers was announced at a cost of Rs 162 crore.

Yediyurappa also asserted that his government's move to allow private markets for farmers to sell their produce was a pro-farmer move.

"The ordinance has been passed keeping in mind the farmer's right to sell their produce. The farmers can choose whether they want to sell their produce at the APMC yard or to private players at a price that farmers set," he said, adding that his government wanted to help farmers suffering huge losses due to the lockdown.

TAGS
