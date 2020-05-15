Pregnant woman enters Belagavi district from Maharashtra, tests positive

By Express News Service

BELGAVI: A 27-year-old pregnant woman, resident of Dharavi slum in Maharashtra, tested positive for coronavirus in Belagavi city on Thursday. With this, the Covid tally in the district has touched 114. The woman, in the seventh month of her pregnancy, had come to her parents’ house in Sadashiv Nagar in the city on May 3. She has now been shifted to the pregnant women’s ward at the Covid-designated hospital in Belagavi.

Anganwadi workers are now collecting details from residents to trace her primary or secondary contacts. More than 10 people who are primary contacts of the woman have been quarantined too. A case has been booked against the woman’s husband and her brother, whom she travelled with, as they crossed the border sans a pass, said Deputy Commissioner Dr SB Bommanhalli.