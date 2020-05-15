STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tumakuru Univ holds online viva voce to help Ph.D scholars complete degrees within deadline

Amid the lockdown, as many as 36 Ph.D. scholars did PowerPoint presentations before the panel of experts and answered their questions to complete the process

TU VC Dr Y S Sidde Gowda attending the webinar hosted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) with Union minister Nitin Gadkari as a guest on Friday

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru University is holding the viva voce of Ph.D scholars online to help them finish their degrees within the stipulated seven years.

As many as 36 scholars including fifteen in arts, eleven in commerce and ten in science streams completed their viva during an interactive session with the experts' panel. Meanwhile, May 17 has been set as the deadline to submit the soft copies of their thesis.

"I express my gratitude to the TU VC Dr Y S Sidde Gowda as the initiative helped me to achieve my dream of getting the Ph.D by ensuring the viva took place online. I did a PowerPoint presentation and answered 3-4 questions of the panel, which also suggested I make some corrections," explained Smitha N S, an economics lecturer at Sambram College in Bengaluru.

"It was a first of a kind experience for me to attend the viva online and I felt comfortable answering the questions of the panel," remarked Shobha from Mangalore.

Rupesh from the library science department and Venkateshappa of the chemistry department were also among those who attended the online viva. The co-ordinator for the online viva Dr Neelakanta informed that the process will continue for more candidates.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the VC said that the varsity has been preparing to conduct online examinations even for the UG and PG students with the help of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

He said that he himself gave online lectures by using Webex and was glued to webinars to keep himself updated during the COVID-19 crisis.

