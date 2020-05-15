Udupi no longer green zone as five who arrived from Dubai test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi district administration, which was preparing for the new normal by relaxing the lockdown restrictions as it was labelled a green zone on April 27, woke up to a rude shock on Friday with five of the 49 in institutional quarantine after returning from Dubai on May 12 testing positive.

The five were staying in a private hotel and now arrangements are on to shift them to the Dr TMA Pai Hospital, which is the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Udupi.

Of the five, three are male and two are female, sources said.

DC G Jagadish said the remaining who are in institutional quarantine at the same facility will continue to stay there and regular check-ups will be conducted on them.