Udupi no longer green zone as five who arrived from Dubai test positive for COVID-19
The five were staying in a private hotel and now arrangements are on to shift them to the Dr TMA Pai Hospital, which is the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Udupi.
Published: 15th May 2020 02:07 PM | Last Updated: 15th May 2020 02:07 PM | A+A A-
UDUPI: The Udupi district administration, which was preparing for the new normal by relaxing the lockdown restrictions as it was labelled a green zone on April 27, woke up to a rude shock on Friday with five of the 49 in institutional quarantine after returning from Dubai on May 12 testing positive.
Of the five, three are male and two are female, sources said.
DC G Jagadish said the remaining who are in institutional quarantine at the same facility will continue to stay there and regular check-ups will be conducted on them.