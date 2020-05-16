STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Kali Tiger Reserve sacks 16 temporary staff for dereliction of duty

It is said that the sacked staff, working at the Anti Poaching Camp, overlooked the cases of poaching, illegal entry and forest encroachments.

Published: 16th May 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kali Tiger Reserve

Kali Tiger Reserve

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

Hubballi: In a major surgery to the protection force, the Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) has sacked 16 of its temporary staff for involving and supporting illegal activities.

Counted as the largest Tiger Area in Karnataka, the Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli of Uttara Kannada district is considered as future for tiger conservation. In the last three weeks, the authorities have removed temporary staff from two wildlife ranges in Kumbarwada and Anashi. 

Among the sacked staff, eight members were working at the Anti Poaching Camp (APC). It is said that the sacked staff overlooked the cases of poaching, illegal entry and forest encroachments. Most of these members were part of forest department for over a decade and some of them were accused of supporting local population involved in anti forest activities. 

"There were several complaints against few temporary watchers over their way of working. Many forest cases reported in their area were being ignored regularly. This is not good for the conservation. The area of KTR is large and incidents of poaching and encroachment are not good for healthy forest. Hence we decided to remove all those staff and appoint new members. In the last one month there have been changes on the ground, animal sightings have improved and poaching cases are nil," informed a forest official from KTR.

But the bold move by the Forest Department has not gone too well with the local political leaders. The forest officials are under constant pressure of taking the staff back to duty owing the condition of their families and their serve records. But the foresters are not ready to take the sacked staff back.

Local conservationists suggest that the temporary staff and those who exclusively work in Anti Poaching Camps must be shifted to different camps on a regular basis. "The department has taken a good step and it must stick to it despite the pressure tactics from local politicians. Strict measures are a must for improvement of tiger numbers in Kali Reserve," said a conservationist from Dandeli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kali Tiger Reserve Karnataka tiger reserve Karnataka Forest Department
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp