Opposition cries foul over Rajdhani Express fare

BENGALURU: Opposition leaders are crying foul over the Railways ferrying people from New Delhi to Bengaluru. Travellers coming to the state capital will have to shell out a fat sum to return to their hometowns, and remain quarantined in hotels, they say. Some of the leaders allege that those who wish to return are being charged Rajdhani fares, which works out to a minimum of Rs 2,500 per ticket. Add to this the hotel bill for quarantine, and it works out to nearly Rs 30,000 per person for two weeks.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the government show concern for the passengers. “I have spoken to the chief secretary about accomodating people for free in hostels and other accommodation. Who will pay five-star and three-star hotel rates?’’ he asked.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP BK Hariprasad said, “The Railways can operate regular trains, where a person can buy a ticket for Rs 500. Now the minimum fare is Rs 2,500. The government has to make quarantine facilities economical, it now costs a traveller almost Rs 28,000 for 14 days.’’

“Travel expenses of migrants must be borne by the state. Workers who are suffering due to the lockdown may not be able to bear the cost of travel,” senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

Rly, govts sensitise passengers of compulsory quarantine

Bengaluru: The Railways has joined hands with Karnataka and Delhi governments to sensitise passengers to go into quarantine once they arrive in Karnataka. A senior railway official said that the Delhi government distributed pamphlets to passengers before a special train left New Delhi on Friday night. The return leg of the first Bengaluru-New Delhi special train, NDLS-SBC (Train no. 02492), will reach KSR Railway station at 6.40 am on Saturday.

Migrant pedals 1,800 km on stolen bicycle

Kendrapara: A migrant worker reached Endalo village from Goaon Thursday after covering around 1800 km for 20 days on a stolen bicycle. Ravi(name changed) stole the bicycle after some miscreants robbed him of his own bike on way. Stranded without work for a week, Ravi was forcefully evicted from his makeshift home. Ravi has been put in quarantine at his village.