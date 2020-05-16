STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Opposition cries foul over Rajdhani Express fare

Passengers from Delhi to Bengaluru have to shell out Rs 30,000 on travel, quarantine

Published: 16th May 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers walk along a railway track from Bengaluru to Chhattisgarh, near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur

Migrant workers walk along a railway track from Bengaluru to Chhattisgarh, near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur on Friday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leaders are crying foul over the Railways ferrying people from New Delhi to Bengaluru. Travellers coming to the state capital will have to shell out a fat sum to return to their hometowns, and remain quarantined in hotels, they say. Some of the leaders allege that those who wish to return are being charged Rajdhani fares, which works out to a minimum of Rs 2,500 per ticket. Add to this the hotel bill for quarantine, and it works out to nearly Rs 30,000 per person for two weeks.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy demanded that the government show concern for the passengers. “I have spoken to the chief secretary about accomodating people for free in hostels and other accommodation. Who will pay five-star and three-star hotel rates?’’ he asked. 

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP BK Hariprasad said, “The Railways can operate regular trains, where a person can buy a ticket for Rs 500. Now the minimum fare is Rs 2,500. The government has to make quarantine facilities economical, it now costs a traveller almost Rs 28,000 for 14 days.’’     
“Travel expenses of migrants must be borne by the state. Workers who are suffering due to the lockdown may not be able to bear the cost of travel,” senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

Rly, govts sensitise passengers of compulsory quarantine
Bengaluru: The Railways has joined hands with Karnataka and Delhi governments to sensitise passengers to go into quarantine once they arrive in Karnataka. A senior railway official said that the Delhi government distributed pamphlets to passengers before a special train left New Delhi on Friday night. The return leg of the first Bengaluru-New Delhi special train, NDLS-SBC (Train no. 02492), will reach KSR Railway station at 6.40 am on Saturday.

Migrant pedals 1,800 km on stolen bicycle 
Kendrapara: A migrant worker reached Endalo village from Goaon Thursday after covering around 1800 km for 20 days on a stolen bicycle. Ravi(name changed) stole the bicycle after some miscreants robbed him of his own bike on way. Stranded without work for a week, Ravi was forcefully evicted from his makeshift home. Ravi has been put in quarantine at his village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rajdhani express bengaluru special trains
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp