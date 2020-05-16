STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Worrying trend: SARI, ILI cases under-reported

That’s why these colours don’t mean anything,” explained Dr Giridhara R Babu, epidemiologist and member of ICMR.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Government school teachers collect data on the Covid-19 outbreak from a resident at Malleswaram in Bengaluru on Friday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With SARI and ILI cases continuing to prove tricky for the health department in containing Covid-19 cases, senior epidemiologists in the State are saying that the sudden rise in the number of such cases in districts now is because they were not detected earlier and that it was worrying. “Detecting SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases shows that the districts are implementing the surveillance well. However, the increase in such cases now shows that the districts did not detect these cases earlier and have therefore remained green for a long time.

That’s why these colours don’t mean anything,” explained Dr Giridhara R Babu, epidemiologist and member of ICMR. Experts fear that the spread to community will not be known if the SARI and ILI (Influenza-like Illness) cases are not identified. A senior epidemiologist who did not want to be named said, “The ICMR study on the SARI and ILI cases began late. The trends observed were also late. Now, three districts from Karnataka — in Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga and Kalabuargi -- figure in the ICMR study.” Delay or under-reporting will also lead to difficulties in contact tracing, opined the experts.

Proving this is the daily statistics released by the State Covid-19 War room which shows there are 70 cases of ILI and SARI which are still under investigation. This means that their travel history or contact history has not yet been traced. This number makes it about 8 per cent of the total cases reported. Karnataka has to up its act and start detecting the maximum number of SARI cases, said Dr Giridhara Babu.

The confusion in not identifying such cases has also led to closure of almost six to seven hospitals in the State, fear among non-Covid-designated hospitals to attend to SARI cases, and the use of PPE kits by health workers attending to SARI cases in Covid hospitals, he said. However, ICMR on March 20 had expanded testing to SARI and ILI patients. Dr G Gururaj, senior epidemiologist, NIMHANS, said, “SARI and ILI, which have got similar symptoms of Covid-l9, and are very common should be screened at the initial stages so that morbidity and mortality due to Covid- 19 can be arrested in the community.’’

47 SARI cases under investigation
23 ILI cases under investigation

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp