11K people taken home in 8 Shramik Special trains

BENGALURU: Saturday turned out to be the busiest day for the SWR with eight migrant special trains setting out to ferry over 11,000 passengers. This is the maximum number of trains operated as well as passengers carried on a single day. The highlight was the resuming of trains to Odisha.

The Orissa HC had stayed train operations to the state and the Karnataka government approached the SC to get the stay vacated. By 8pm, six trains carrying 8,829 passengers set out for UP (three trains), Bihar (two) and Odisha (one). Another train to Odisha and one more to Bihar were set to be run by day end.