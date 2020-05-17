Centre to decide on hospitality ops: CT Ravi 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quashing rumours about the hospitality industry resuming operations from Monday, state tourism minister C T Ravi said that despite the Chief Minister answering in the affirmative on the issue, the Centre will have the final say.

“I have received representations from hotels, fitness centres and swimming pools to open them for practice. I have discussed this with the CM as well, but the final decision will depend on directions from the Union Home Ministry,” he said. He said they were discussing where tourists can be permitted as forests were also closed and the number of green zones in the state had decreased. Tourism officials said that they had not yet received any communication from the government or the ministry on operations.