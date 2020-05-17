MLCs demand aid for private school staffers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council have written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with a set of demands, including aid for staffers of private schools. In their letter, the MLCs asked that all staffers of unaided primary schools, high schools, PUCs and degree colleges, who have not received their salaries for the past three months, be given Rs 25,000 each as compensation.

They also asked the government to release the pending RTE reimbursement to unaided schools immediately. They asked that honorary teachers and guest lecturers of government primary and high schools, PUCs and degree colleges among others, receive a compensation of Rs 25,000 each. Earlier, Karnataka’s private schools sought part of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.