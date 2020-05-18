Bengaluru hospital to start cytokine therapy trials

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru hospital will start phase-1 clinical trials of cytokine therapy from Monday with six volunteers. This therapy is aimed at treating patients with mild or moderate symptomatic Covid-19 infection.

HCG Hospital has recently got the Drug Controller General of India’s (DCGI) nod for cytokine therapy trials. Dr Vishal Rao, Principal Investigator at the hospital, said, “Cytokine therapy is for patients with mild or moderate symptoms to reactivate their systems so that their condition does not get worse and they are cured faster.”