STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Boost for space start-ups, concerns remain over data

Experts in the space domain have been both excited and wary of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to boost private sector undertakings in India’s space programme.

Published: 18th May 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experts in the space domain have been both excited and wary of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to boost private sector undertakings in India’s space programme. While they welcome the policy, they express concern over data sharing. “It comes as good news to several Indian space start-ups, industries and ISRO’s sub-contractors,” said Rakesh Sasibhushan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Antrix Corporation Limited (ACL), the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

India has about 50 start-ups in the space domain. “With ISRO’s expertise and hand-holding , which was lacking till date, Indian start-ups and private industries now stand a great chance of succeeding globally,” he told The New Indian Express. This also would help capture a fair share of both Indian and foreign market, thereby, getting India the much-needed export revenue to actively contribute to the $5 trillion economy goal.  This, with the benefit of Indian manufacturing costs being very attractive, he said.

READ| Centre to auction six more airports, open up airspace for commercial use

“Lack of regulations has been affecting start-ups’ progress and access to capital,” he said. Cognizant of the private sector’s contribution , former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair said 60 per cent of ISRO’s budget is spent through industries. However, he wondered how many would take up the challenge to enter the space sector, as “Space exploration is still more complex because returns are negative and it is only a long- term investment.” However, experts expressed a few concerns. One, FDI norms are yet to be clarified by the Department of Space or the government.

The space sector is expecting clear details in the upcoming ‘Space Law’ and also awaiting further policy announcements -- on whether private companies from outside India will be able to develop their own satellites/set up  their labs here. Two, there is also a tangible concern about data sharing. Madhavan Nair said there is a need for a proper control mechanism to ensure that sensitive and critical technologies do not fall into  wrong hands. Former ISRO chariman K Kasturirangan said Space is certainly a national and strategic activity and we should look at the policies carefully and make sure that the expansion is facilitated with an appropriate policy framework. (with inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
space start ups Coronavirus India under lockdown Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp