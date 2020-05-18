STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC dismisses Azim Premji's plea over civil court summons

They were holding assets of these three companies of a total worth Rs 31,342 crore in fiduciary capacity, without having any financial interest or ownership therein, the complaint said.

Published: 18th May 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Azim Premji: Wipro chairman Azim Premji has donated 132 million US dollar. (File Photo | PTI)

Azim Premji: Wipro chairman Azim Premji has donated 132 million US dollar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed petitions filed by Wipro founder Azim Premji, his wife and two others questioning summons issued by an Additional City Civil and Sessions Court in January. Justice John Michael Cunha dismissed the petitions filed by Premji, his wife, Pagalthivarthi Srinivasan and Regional Director of Ministry of Corporate Affairs M R Bhat.

The trial court had issued summons on January 27 against the four based on a private complaint filed by Chennai-based company India Awake for Transparency, about allegations of illegally transferring crores of rupees worth of assets from three companies into a private trust and newly formed company. It was alleged in the complaint that Premji, his wife and Srinivasan were entrusted with the dominion over properties and assets of three companies as directors.

They were holding assets of these three companies of a total worth Rs 31,342 crore in fiduciary capacity, without having any financial interest or ownership therein, the complaint said. Based on the private complaint alleging that the accused had committed offences punishable under Sections 409, 34 read with 120B IPC and Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the trial court issued summons to Premji and others. They have challenged it before the high court. In the HC, the counsel for the accused argued that the allegations made in the complaints, even if they are taken at their face value and accepted in their entirety, do not prima facie constitute any offences or make out a case against accused 1 to 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Azim Premji
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp