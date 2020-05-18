STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown 4.0: Karnataka announces slew of relaxations, here are the services to resume

Published: 18th May 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa interacts with leaders of Opposition and all party meeting on COVID 19 preparedness ,during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, in Bengaluru

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa interacts with leaders of Opposition and all party meeting on COVID 19 preparedness ,during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Ministry of Home Affair issued guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Karnataka government announced a slew of relaxations.

However, it has decided to opt for a complete shutdown every Sunday till May 31. No activities will be allowed on Sundays except essential services.

"Every Sunday will see a complete lockdown. No shops will be allowed to function. People won't be allowed to travel as well," said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The state has also decided to restrict the entry of people from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat owing to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"Permission will be given only in case of emergencies," said Yediyurappa who announced the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday morning after convening a meeting of ministers and senior officials.

Karnataka has decided to open up auto, cab, taxi and bus services - both government and private - starting from Tuesday.  

"Security and vigil will be heightened in containment zones and criminal cases will be filed against those violating lockdown. To help people it has been decided to allow public transport with restrictions. BMTC, KSRTC, NEKSRTC and NWKSRTC will ply everywhere except red zones and containment zones. Private buses can also ply under the condition that only 30 people will be allowed to travel at a time. Social distancing should be maintained. Wearing masks is compulsory failing which cases will be filed," Yediyurappa said.

He added that those arriving from other states will be quarantined and permission will only be given to those with emergency requirements. "Autos and taxis can have two passengers plus the driver. Maxi-cabs will be allowed three people plus the driver," the CM said, adding that permission will be given starting from Tuesday.

Except malls, cinemas, hotels, restaurants and all shops can function. Intra-state trains are also permitted. Saloons can be opened.

Parks will be open but only from 7 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM. The health department will categorise red zones. Areas with a high concentration of cases will be declared containment zones.

"We will see till May 31 how people coordinate. Since states have been given autonomy, we will decide whether to withdraw these relaxations," the CM said.  

"We will not increase bus fares for now. KSRTC will bear the losses caused due to carrying limited number of passengers. The curfew between 7 PM and 7 AM will be followed. Street hawkers and vendors will be allowed to function," he added.

