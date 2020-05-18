Over one lakh people leave for home from Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 73rd Shramik Special train for migrants chugged off from Chikkabanawar railway station in Bangalore Railway Division to Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. The 1,511 passengers on board helped the South Western Railway Zone cross the one lakh figure in the number of passengers transported.

Upto 9pm on Sunday, 1,01,370 passengers left for other states from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru Railway Divisions.

The first train ran on May 3 and there was a two-day break (May 6-7) following the state government’s decision to halt migrant special trains from the state. It resumed train services from May 8. On Sunday, 10 Shramik Special trains were run by 9pm and two more were yet to be run by day end. The first three train were from Hubballi Railway Division - from Ballari station to Azamgarh in Bihar, Hubballi station to Basti in UP and Hospet station to Azamgarh in UP. The fourth train left from Ashokapuram in Mysore Railway Division to Gorakhpur.

From Bengaluru Railway Division, trains chugged off from Malur towards Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur in Bihar. From Chikkabanavar railway station, trains were run to Jaipur, Basti and Azamgarh in UP. The 74th train, also the first train from Hassan, was run to Katihar with 1,440 passengers on board.