With 22 cases, Mandya sees highest one-day spike

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Mandya district registered its highest-ever spike of Covid-positive cases for a single day on Sunday, recording 22 cases. Of these patients, 17 are from Mumbai, while five are contacts of a man who had returned from Mumbai.

The district now has 53 active cases and 19 discharges. Among the new positive cases, a majority are from the same family, who had travelled to Mandya from Mumbai in the same vehicle on May 11.

Other positive cases with the Mumbai link include a 58-year-old man, who was working as a gardener at a zoo there, a one-year-old boy, and a 52-year-old man, who travelled to Mandya in a bus along with 26 others.

The district also recorded five positive cases, including three women aged over 60, all primary contacts of Patient 869, who had returned from Mumbai. According to Mandya DC Venkatesh, all patients are asymptomatic and are responding well to treatment. He added that all those coming from Mumbai were intercepted and tested at the checkpost. In taluks such as KR Pete and Nagamangala, authorities have set up swab collection booths at checkposts.