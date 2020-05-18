STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With 22 cases, Mandya sees highest one-day spike

Mandya district registered its highest-ever spike of Covid-positive cases for a single day on Sunday, recording 22 cases.

Published: 18th May 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Construction labourers resume work at a site in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Mandya district registered its highest-ever spike of Covid-positive cases for a single day on Sunday, recording 22 cases. Of these patients, 17 are from Mumbai, while five are contacts of a man who had returned from Mumbai.

The district now has 53 active cases and 19 discharges. Among the new positive cases, a majority are from the same family, who had travelled to Mandya from Mumbai in the same vehicle on May 11. 
Other positive cases with the Mumbai link include a 58-year-old man, who was working as a gardener at a zoo there, a one-year-old boy, and a 52-year-old man, who travelled to Mandya in a bus along with 26 others.

The district also recorded five positive cases, including three women aged over 60, all primary contacts of Patient 869, who had returned from Mumbai. According to Mandya DC Venkatesh, all patients are asymptomatic and are responding well to treatment. He added that all those coming from Mumbai were intercepted and tested at the checkpost. In taluks such as KR Pete and Nagamangala, authorities have set up swab collection booths at checkposts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mandya Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp