COVID-19: Karnataka records highest daily spike with 127 cases and three deaths

Among the 127 cases, Mandya took the lead with 50-plus cases, all of whom had a travel history to Mumbai, followed by Davangere with 19 cases

Drivers and conductors being screened at Kengeri bus station, a day before BMTC resumes service in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded its highest daily COVID-19 spike on Tuesday with 127 cases while there were also three deaths, taking the toll in the state to 40.

The three deaths were from Ballari, Vijaypura and Bengaluru Urban. In Ballari, a 61-year-old male with a travel history to Bengaluru died on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with SARI and had Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) with a recent history of cardiac surgery.

While a 65-year-old man from Vijaypura known to have hypertension and IHD was brought dead to the hospital on May 18, he tested positive for COVID-19 later. Also, a 54-year-old man known to have IHD died on May 18 in a private hospital and subsequently tested positive.

Among the 127 cases, Mandya took the lead with 50-plus cases, all of whom had a travel history to Mumbai, followed by Davangere with 19 cases who were contacts of previous patients or stayed in containment zones.

Kalaburagi recorded 11 cases with a travel history to Maharashtra. Shivamogga district recorded 12 cases, of which 10 had travelled to Maharashtra and Kerala and two had travelled within the state to Channagiri and Davangere.

While Hassan recorded three cases with a travel history to Mumbai, Uttar Kannada had two cases with a travel history to Gujarat and Solapur in Maharashtra.

Bengaluru Urban recorded four cases who were contacts of previous patients and one patient with Influenza Like Illness (ILI). There was also one case each from Gadag, Chikkaballapura, Vijaypura, Chitradurga and Yadgir.

According to official sources from Kalaburagi, 34 migrant labourers from Maharashtra (31 from Mumbai and 3 from Pune) tested positive in the last 9 days, 16 migrant labourers from Yadgir district tested positive in the last 3 days, six labourers (4 from Mumbai and 2 from Solapur in Maharashtra) tested positive on Monday and three labourers who have come from Mumbai to Koppal district tested positive on Monday. In the morning medical bulletin on Tuesday, no one from either Raichur or Koppal tested positive.

In Hassan, deputy commissioner R Girish said three patients of Holenasipur also had a travel history to Andheri in Mumbai. The family reportedly migrated to Mumbai decades ago. He said three primary contacts and 15 secondary contacts of recent COVID-19 patients from Alur had been quarantined in different places. The district authorities have banned interstate movement following directions from the state government, he added.

