Karnataka launches incubator for cyber security startups in India

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka launched its first cyber security-specific accelerator programme 'H.A.C.K' for start-ups recently.

This comes even at a time when there are serious discussions around surveillance and lack of safety through government-run online software for COVID-19.

India has been relying primarily on global companies for cyber security products, as per the note.

"It is important for the nation to achieve higher self-reliance in the critical domain of cyber security. This programme will support mature Indian start-ups to accelerate their growth through government and market connections, and nascent start-ups to mature through an innovative incubation eco-system and marquee mentorship," it stated, giving impetus to 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

The programme is implemented by CySecK, which is state’s CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Cyber Security meant for creating a cyber-safe environment for industry collaboration. It is housed at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

With the lockdown in effect, the inaugural was held online on Saturday, and was formally announced on Monday.

An independent panel that comprises of members from the government, academia, industry practitioners and investor community evaluates applications from start-ups.

The accelerator programme already has 21 start-ups on board, said a release from IISc, and these are divided into three cohorts namely '10x cohort', '0-1 cohort' and 'virtual cohort'.