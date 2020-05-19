STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka rolls out new zoning norms from Tuesday

 The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department is all set to reclassify Red, Orange and Green zones across the state on Tuesday.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Orion Mall in Bengaluru

Karnataka has asked the Central government to identify clusters as red zones. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department is all set to reclassify Red, Orange and Green zones across the state on Tuesday. With the Union Home Ministry giving state governments the autonomy to demarcate zones based on parameters set by the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka is looking to do away with district-wise zoning and opt for smaller geographical regions that have concentrated cases of Covid-19. 

The state government is looking to classify only taluks in non-municipal regions and wards in municipal corporation limits as Red, Orange or Green zones, based on the number of active cases, cases per lakh population, doubling rates, positivity rates, tests ratio and mortality rate. Fresh classification of taluks and wards is expected to be released by the Health Department on Tuesday. 

“Given the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Central Government has also liberalised its parameters and allowed states to decide the zones. If one were to go by the old parameters, almost all districts in the country would have come under Red zone. Going by the new parameters, no district, as a whole, will come under the Red zone in Karnataka,” said a senior official from the state Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Karnataka had requested the Centre to allow zoning of only taluks or wards to ensure better and targetted monitoring, without affecting economic activities. 

“The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, shall categorise taluks, wards into Red, Orange and Green only for the purpose of better monitoring. These zones shall not be for purpose of imposing any further restrictions on activities permitted,” said the state government’s order on Lockdown 4.0 restrictions, signed by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar. 

Health dept monitors people with travel history 
Bengaluru: The Health Department is closely monitoring people with travel history to 30 cities in other states, who account for almost 80 per cent of cases in the country. While people from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are banned from entering Karnataka till May 31, those coming in from the remaining states are being watched.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp