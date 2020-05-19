Karnataka seeks nod for intercity special trains

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addressed the media on Monday, the state government orally requested the Indian Railways to run special trains between key cities in Karnataka. The Railway Board will take a decision in a couple of days. Four pairs of trains per day have been proposed between cities such as Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hubballi and Belagavi, a highly placed source told The New Indian Express. “The state has requested the Railways to run them along the lines of special trains. Details are still being finalized by the state.

The request was placed before the Railway Board on Monday evening. A decision on it will be taken by the Board within a day or two,” the official said.According to the proposal, these trains would run between two stations without stops along the lines of those being run between New Delhi and Bengaluru. “Both AC and non-AC coaches will be available and only reserved passengers will be allowed on board,” he said. Inter-city trains within Karnataka were stopped on March 22.

Chief Public Relations officer, SWR, E Vijaya, said in an official statement that the Railway Board would take a decision after consulting with the ministry of health and family welfare and the ministry of home affairs. Railway officials in Bengaluru Railway Division said they were not aware of the state’s proposal.