STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka seeks nod for intercity special trains

After Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa addressed the media on Monday, the state government orally requested the Indian Railways to run special trains between key cities in Karnataka.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Division distributing about 1000 food packets to daily wage labourers and ration kit to licensed porters at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addressed the media on Monday, the state government orally requested the Indian Railways to run special trains between key cities in Karnataka. The Railway Board will take a decision in a couple of days. Four pairs of trains per day have been proposed between cities such as Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hubballi and Belagavi, a highly placed source told The New Indian Express. “The state has requested the Railways to run them along the lines of special trains. Details are still being finalized by the state.

The request was placed before the Railway Board on Monday evening. A decision on it will be taken by the Board within a day or two,” the official said.According to the proposal, these trains would run between two stations without stops along the lines of those being run between New Delhi and Bengaluru. “Both AC and non-AC coaches will be available and only reserved passengers will be allowed on board,” he said. Inter-city trains within Karnataka were stopped on March 22.

Chief Public Relations officer, SWR, E Vijaya, said in an official statement that the Railway Board would take a decision after consulting with the ministry of health and family welfare and the ministry of home affairs. Railway officials in Bengaluru Railway Division said they were not aware of the state’s proposal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
intercity special trains Karnataka
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp