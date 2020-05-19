STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka SSLC time table announced

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board released the revised timetable of the SSLC board examination on Tuesday.

Exams

For representational purposes (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board released the revised timetable of the SSLC board examination on Tuesday. The exams will commence on Thursday, June 25.

Second language exam – either English or Kannada – will be held on June 25, while Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering – 2, Engineering Graphics – 2, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Elements of Computer Science and Economics will be held on June 26. Mathematics and Sociology exams will be conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions respectively on June 27.

Science, Political Science and Carnatic/Hindustani Music exams will be held on June 29. There will be no exams on June 30. Social Science exam will be conducted on July 1. First language paper – Kannada/Telugu/Hindi/Marathi/Tamil/Urdu/English/Sanskrit – will be conducted on July 2 while students will appear for the third language paper the next day. NSQF exams – Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness – will also be held on the same day.

Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering – 2, Engineering Graphics – 2, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Elements of Computer Science exams are applicable only to JTS candidates. Practical and viva (oral ) exams for JTS candidates will be conducted on July 4.
Differently-abled children will be given an extra hour to complete their papers.

For CCE repeat-exam students

The first language and optional papers will last for three hours and 15 minutes while other exams need to be complete within two hours and 45 minutes. This includes the first 15 minutes that the students get to read the question paper thoroughly before commencement of the exam. While the first language paper carries 100 marks, all other subjects carry a maximum of 80 marks.

NSQF exam candidates will get two hours to write their exams in addition to 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

For fresh candidates

First language paper will carry 125 marks while the remaining papers carry 100 marks each. They, too, will get three hours to write the first language and optional papers and two-and-a-half-hours for remaining exams. Additionally, 15 minutes will be allotted at the beginning of the exam.

In order to ensure safety in light of COVID-19, students will be subjected to thermal scanning at the exam centres. Also, sanitizers and masks will be provided to them. In this view, students are directed to be present at the exam centre premises by 9.30 am though the exam commences at 10.30 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
