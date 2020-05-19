Maharashtra to Karnataka: Exodus bumps up tally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Lockdown 4.0 kicked in, India registered its highest daily spike of 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, and so did Karnataka — recording 99 cases from 18 districts. The state tally now stands at 1,246 confirmed cases. The biggest contributors were Bengaluru, with 24 cases, and Mandya, with 17 cases. A total of 64 patients were those who returned from Maharashtra. Sixteen of 24 of Bengaluru’s cases are contacts of the housekeeper of a quarantine facility, who tested positive last week. He contracted the virus from a nurse of Shifaa Hospital who was quarantined there. The nurse got it from a doctor who treated a corona patient.

With these 16 cases from Shivajinagar area, the locality’s corona count is up to 47. Two other cases from Bengaluru were patients with a travel history to Dabaspet in Nelamangala and Chennai, Tamil Nadu, respectively. Six cases were people living in Mangammanapalya containment zone in Bommanahalli area.

However, the major contributor to the spike in cases across Karnataka appears to be the Maharashtra link. Mysuru slipped out of green zone, recording one case on Monday, a person who returned from Mumbai. All 17 cases from Mandya are also those who returned from Mumbai.

With 10 cases, Kalaburagi recorded the third highest number, again from Mumbai and Pune. Of Uttara Kannada’s 9 cases, 8 are people who returned from Mumbai, and all six positive cases from Raichur had returned from Mumbai. The patient from Davanagere had travel history from Solapur, Maharashtra, and the sole patient from Udupi had a travel history to Mumbai. Vijayapura saw 5 cases and Yadgir 6 cases, all people with a travel history to Mumbai. Hassan’s 4 patients also returned from Mumbai, while Koppal saw three travellers — one each from Mumbai, Raigad (Maharashtra) and Chennai.

Belagavi saw two cases -- one person had travelled to Mumbai, and another was a secondary contact of a patient. Dakshina Kannada recorded two cases — one a SARI case, another returned from Raigad.

Of Gadag’s 5 cases, two people were living in a containment zone, two were contacts of a patient and one person had travelled to Chennai. Bidar and Ballari saw one case each — the Bidar case was a contact of another patient, while the patient from Ballari was a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness case.

Green zones change shade

Madikeri/ Mysuru: A 45-year-old woman who returned to Madikeri from Mumbai on May 16, tested positive for Covid-19. Kodagu was a green zone for 60 days. The woman left Mumbai on May 14 in a private bus with 14 other passengers.Mysuru, which brought its corona count to 0, reported a fresh case after 18 days — a 46-year-old man with a travel history to Mumbai.