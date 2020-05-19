Muslim vendors face boycott in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Citizens’ United Movement, a citizens forum in the district, has urged the state government to take suitable action against people targeting the Muslim community by accusing it of spreading coronavirus. It alleged that vegetable and fruit vendors belonging to the Muslim community are being boycotted by a few citizens. The forum alleged that due to the stigma against Muslims, people are not buying vegetables and fruits from them, affecting the business to a great deal. “Don’t judge the whole community based on a few people,” a forum member said.

Shahraj Muzayidd Siddiki of the forum said that recently nine Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Ahmedabad had arrived to the district. “They cooperated with the district administration and were put in quarantine. Still, some people are targeting Muslims on social media and are trying to spread hatred towards the community. Even a few elected representatives of the district are passing objectional remarks,” he alleged.

Siddiki has asked his community members in the district to avoid buying clothes for Ramzan as most of them have to be brought from Surat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, which have been categorised as Covid hotspots of the country. He said that purchasing clothes from these places may be used as another reason for people to criticise the community.