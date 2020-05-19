Non-resident Kannadigas irked as state bans entry of people from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat

By Express News Service

KARNATAKA: Karnataka has banned entry of people from three states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu- till May 31, a day after the centre said that movement of passengers would be allowed only with mutual consent between the states. These states have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India. And also , in the last one week 50 percent of cases in Karnataka have been from people returning from these states.

However, this move has not gone well with several Kannadigas who are stuck in these states and were waiting to return home and also those whose offices have started to function and are expecting employees to be back home.

“Karnataka decided to lift several lockdown restrictions even as it saw the biggest-single jump in the cases with 99 new patients in a day but has said it won’t allow people to come from these states. How does it solve the problem?,” asked a Twitterati.

Many natives of Karnataka who are stuck in these states and were waiting to return home also took to twitter and expressed concern over this move.

“Have been away from my family since lockdown began. I have been waiting to come back from Kerala. Now, have to wait more. Atleast after May 31st , this Quarantine and interstate issue doesn't come into picture,” said another Ashwin D.

Many of them had already got e pass approved for Tuesday’s journey from Mumbai to Karnataka and other cities too. They were confused whether they could travel or not.

However, Chief Minister Yediyurappa has clarified that this restriction won’t apply to people who have already registered under the Seva Sindhu app.

Meanwhile with relaxations the offices are also now open and are calling their employees to join work. Expressing concern Sidesh R said,

“This can affect our jobs. We were planning to return this week from Tamilnadu and now we are again in trouble. Please give some relaxations,”

However, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa earlier while announcing theeasing of lockdown restrictions said that "Permission will be given to people coming from these states only in case of emergencies.”

Interestingly, earlier during the press conference Chief Minister had announced that even travel from Kerala will be banned but later Kerala was removed from the list and Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar told TNIE that Kerala was not included in the list.

However, the situation will be reviewed periodically and later people will be allowed to travel.



