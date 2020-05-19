STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Researchers hoping to work on Covid genetic material run into ICMR rules

Understanding the virus better could help develop testing kits, vaccines or even pharmaceutical anti-virals, say researchers.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While India is waging a virtual bio-war against the Covid virus, and positive cases are inching close to the 1-lakh mark, there is a critical hitch in India’s response so far: Dozens of private research and testing facilities, raring to work on understanding genetic sequencing and mutation patterns, are complaining that they are not able to procure the relevant viral genetic material (RNA/c-DNA) for the purpose of research. Understanding the virus better could help develop testing kits, vaccines or even pharmaceutical anti-virals, say researchers.

Dr Kunal Sharma, head of pathology and member of the Karnataka Covid Consultative Committee, and who is among those credited for starting fever clinics, expressed this frustration. “It is more than two-and-half months since the Covid crisis is upon us, and many countries have been able to do better than us simply because of better synergy. Here, there are too many unnecessary restrictions. It is common knowledge that the viral genetic material, once extracted, poses no risk of transmission of the disease. It should be shared widely with appropriate research facilities as it cannot infect anyone, yet there are restrictions that this cannot be shared among research labs. We have lost a lot of precious time grappling with these restrictions.’’

Here is a sample of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official rules: “Kindly note that no sharing of sample with any organisation, no amplification of the virus in any cell culture and no sequencing of viral genome from any sample is to be done by any lab.’’ Dr Prabhu Meghanathan, head, surgical pathology, Hybrinomics Life Sciences, explained, “These guidelines come as a major hurdle in necessary scientific research to beat this pandemic. A better solution would be for governments to give approval to research facilities which meet government standards, to use genetic material for research on prevention or a cure. We are a research laboratory that would like to work on Covid-19. If the government places restrictions, research will be delayed.’’ 

Advocate KV Dhananjay, who practices in the Supreme Court and has been waging a battle to enable India fight Covid better, said, “Mindless restrictions do not help anybody. While tiny nations like Israel and South Korea are doing a lot to fight Covid, our nation isn’t doing much, though it has great potential. I am pained by the attitude of the bureaucracy, I have written to the ICMR and government of India asking for unnecessary restrictions to be removed so that research can be better directed to fight Covid.’’ If genetic data about the virus is available, researchers can work on producing cheaper testing kits, vaccines or medicines. DyCM C N Ashwath Narayan said, “We understand this issue and are aware of it. We will appoint a nodal officer to work with the Centre and labs, to help facilitate better flow of information.’’ 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp